'Thankful for the neighbourliness': MP Cai Yinzhou on resident who alerted others to Toa Payoh flat fire

A Toa Payoh resident who alerted his neighbours about a fire that broke out in a HDB flat on Monday (May 19) afternoon has received a shout-out from newly appointed MP Cai Yinzhou.

Cai, MP for Bishan Toa Payoh, posted on Facebook at around 11pm the same day that the incident happened during lunchtime at a vacant unit that was undergoing renovation.

In his post, Cai said a resident shared how he had noticed the smoke and alerted the authorities, before running to his elderly neighbours' unit and pounding on the door asking residents inside to evacuate the unit.

Fortunately, one of the affected occupants, who is visually impaired, was not at home during the incident.

"I'm thankful for the neighbourliness which allowed for the early detection and evacuation of the neighbouring units," Cai said in his Facebook post, adding that residents from five levels in that block were evacuated.

There were no injuries.

Cai also said he visited the scene with his eldest son that evening, adding that he will continue to stay updated on the situation and offer support to residents and agencies involved.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire at Block 85A Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on May 19 at about 11.40am.

The fire involved discarded items in a bedroom of a unit on the 13th floor.

SCDF said they extinguished the fire using a dry powder fire extinguisher and about 25 people were evacuated from the affected block by the police.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

