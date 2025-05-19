Gossip mill: Wife of veteran Hong Kong actor Ai Wai dies of liver disease, Kwon Yul announces wedding, Shinee's new single has same name as late Jonghyun's final album

Wife of veteran Hong Kong actor Ai Wai dies of liver disease

Veteran Hong Kong actor Ai Wai's wife Lisa Chan died on May 18 from liver disease while waiting for a transplant. She was 61.

According to Hong Kong media, she suffered from complications related to polycystic liver and kidney disease and, in 2015, had surgery to remove a 6kg uterine tumour.

Following the surgery, fluid reportedly built up in her liver and kidneys, leading to her liver function decreasing to 20 per cent.

Ai Wai, known for his roles in Running Out of Time (1999), Flash Point (2007) and Hooked on You (2007), made an appeal on Facebook on May 10 after Chan was hospitalised.

The 66-year-old wrote: "My wife's condition is critical, and she was put on the waiting list for a liver transplant about two months ago. Unfortunately, there is still no suitable liver, and all her young family members are not healthy enough.

"Now I can only do my best. I would like to appeal here, hoping that there are kind-hearted people willing to donate. Hong Kong's liver transplant technology is very mature now, and the risk of accidents to donors is as low as one to two per cent... I would be very grateful."

However, Chan was transferred to the ICU after contracting a bacterial infection and developing fluid in her abdomen, according to TVB Entertainment News. She succumbed to her illness at around 1pm on May 18.

The couple married in 2002. They separated in 2020 over her mahjong addiction, but reunited two years later.

Kwon Yul announces wedding

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9Oz2ezRPVG/[/embed]

South Korean actor Kwon Yul is about to get married.

Earlier today, his agency J,wide-Company released a statement announcing the good news.

"Actor Kwon Yul has met a precious person with whom he wishes to spend the rest of his life, and the two will be tying the knot on May 24," they wrote. "Out of consideration for the non-celebrity bride-to-be and both families, the wedding will be held privately at a location in Seoul.

"We ask for your warm blessings and support for actor Kwon Yul who is about to embark on a new chapter in life. Kwon Yul will continue to greet [audiences] through various projects as an actor, showing his best on screen. Thank you."

Kwon Yul, 42, made his acting debut in 2007's Mackerel Run. His acting credits include My Fair Lady (2009), Dali & Cocky Prince (2021) and My Sweet Mobster (2024).

Shinee's new single has same name as late Jonghyun's final album

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJzJxXKPs6J/?hl=en[/embed]

K-pop boy band Shinee is set to release a new single on May 25 that shares the same name as late member Jonghyun's final album: Poet | Artist.

The day also marks the group's 17th debut anniversary.

Shinee posted a trailer for the upcoming project that included mascots of all the members, including Jonghyun, earning comments of "Shinee is five" and "5hinee" from fans.

Jonghyun died in December 2017 from suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning, and his album Poet | Artist was released posthumously the next month.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJzJpsPvdTy/?hl=en[/embed]

The plushies are included with the upcoming release, and fans were also heartened to find out that while each living member "holds" their plushie on the packaging, Jonghyun's plushie is "held" by the other four members: Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin.

Shinee is also holding a three-day concert between May 23 and 25 in Seoul to commemorate their anniversary.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DI-JXtFSr1c/[/embed]

