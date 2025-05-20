Singaporean Amos Yee's parole from US jail delayed after he violated terms of release

Amos Yee, a convicted child sex offender in the US, has had his parole delayed after he violated terms of release, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC).

A search of IDOC's website shows that he will be jailed for another six months with his parole date set for Nov 7, 2025, while his projected discharge date has been set at three years to life, with duration to be determined.

The 26-year-old Singaporean was originally scheduled for release on April 24.

Under Illinois state law, his parole will end with the projected discharge date, meaning that Yee could potentially be under US supervision for the rest of his life.

"Amos Yee is not eligible to resume mandatory supervised release until Nov 7, 2025, due to the Prisoner Review Board determining he violated the terms of his release," a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Corrections told The Straits Times.

He is currently in custody at the Danville Correctional Centre in Illinois.

The Singaporean, who originally garnered fame as a child actor, was arrested here in 2015 after multiple police reports were made against him for creating content that criticised the late Lee Kuan Yew following the latter's death.

In December 2016, Yee fled to the US just a day prior to his medical examination for national service enlistment, and was granted asylum in 2017.

Two years later, he solicited explicit images from a 14-year-old girl living in Texas and was ultimately arrested in October 2020, facing a six-year jail sentence.

He was initially released on parole on Oct 7, 2023, but was sent back to prison for undisclosed reasons just a month later.

Yee is currently listed on the US sex offender registry with his name, crime and home address available to the public online.

