Eleanor Lee's former assistant confesses to editing audio clip that landed actress in controversy

Eleanor Lee's former assistant has confessed to maliciously editing and leaking an audio clip in late April, causing the China-based Singaporean actress to be embroiled in controversy.

In a Weibo post today (May 21), the former assistant, only known as Xiao Pang, wrote: "After criticism and counselling from the authorities, I deeply realised that maliciously editing, mixing and fabricating the audio clip of Eleanor Lee 'insulting Chinese nationals' as well as spreading false information violated the law and caused serious damage to her reputation.

"I hereby clarify the matter and sincerely apologise to Eleanor. I have deeply understood my mistakes and solemnly promise not to commit them again. I implore the public to stop spreading those rumours and maintain a clean cyberspace."

The confession comes after Xiao Pang shared a 31-second audio clip in late April where a woman, allegedly 25-year-old Eleanor said "most Chinese people are stupid" and that she is "not here for the fame but for money".

This resulted in an uproar among patriotic Chinese netizens and while Eleanor and her management denied on May 10 that she was the person in the audio clip, netizens speculated she may be digitally replaced from her upcoming drama The Journey of Legend rumoured to premiere soon.

The controversy also led to former celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee revealing his fallout with Eleanor and her mum, local host Quan Yi Fong, in an explosive livestream on May 13

Yi Fong later responded that his criticism has "no effect" on her.

Former assistant had dispute with company

Xiao Pang also posted an apology letter in the post, saying they were Eleanor's manager and assistant in China from 2017 to 2019, managing her acting career and daily needs.

They later recorded Eleanor's conversations before resigning from the company over what they believed to be unfair treatment. They then attempted to use the edited audio clips for negotiation with the company. In 2024, an event triggered Xiao Pang and they posted the edited audio clip in a chat group between Eleanor's company and her fans.

"On impulse, I also fabricated many content. It was partially to vent my anger and I also wanted to continue my communication with the company. At the time, I thought that if my words were unclear then I wouldn't have to be responsible for it. I didn't expect my erroneous actions would have such serious consequences and negative impact on Eleanor," they wrote.

Xiao Pang added: "During the time we worked together, Eleanor was a positive, hardworking and talented young woman. She had never expressed disapproval of China and the Chinese people and wouldn't have made derogatory remarks about Chinese people like the one I edited in the audio clips."

Eleanor Lee responds

Eleanor's management made a Weibo post today, detailing the timeline of their liaison with the Chinese authorities and Singapore embassy for investigation.

The post stated that Eleanor had met with the Chinese authorities on May 12 and 13 and Xiao Pang was summoned by the police for investigation on May 13, where they confessed to their actions. Her management vowed to "safeguard the legitimate rights and interests" of Eleanor and request netizens to not believe in rumours and to stop spreading false information.

Eleanor also posted a Reel on her Instagram and Weibo profile today to explain the situation.

In the clip, she reiterated her love and gratitude towards China.

Eleanor wrote in the caption of her post: "My feelings and stance on China have never wavered. I've always adhered to the one-China policy. It is absolutely impossible for me to say anything insulting about China and the Chinese people."

She also thanked the Chinese police and Singapore embassy for their assistance in the Reel, adding: "Because of this matter, I had hogged public resources and would like to express my sincere apologies."

Eleanor then bowed deeply at the end of the video clip.

