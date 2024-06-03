Google says tech infrastructure investment in Singapore reaches $6.8b

Singapore — Alphabet's Google said on Monday (June 3) the completion of its data centre and cloud facilities expansion in Singapore meant it had invested US$5 billion (S$6.75 billion) in its technical infrastructure in the Southeast Asian nation.

The company said its data centres in Singapore employ over 500 people and are used to power services such as Google Search and Maps.

Last week, Google said it would invest US$2 billion in Malaysia to develop its first data centre in the country.

ALSO READ: Google scraps minimum wage, benefits rules for suppliers and staffing firms