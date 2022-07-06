Google starts rolling out updates to Google Password Manager

Google updated its Google Password Manager to make things easier for users who have countless accounts to remember and manage.

Among the first tweaks are the unified user-facing interface between both Google Chrome and Android, so that they appear similar (if not identical) no matter which platform you use the password manager on.

Additionally, multiple passwords for the same sites are automatically grouped together. Android also gained the functionality of creating a Home Screen app to instantly access the password manager.

To better protect users, Google Password Manager now gives iOS apps the ability to generate passwords (when Google Chrome is the autofill provider).

A new feature inside the password manager is Password Checkup, which checks the passwords in bulk. The app warns the user if a password is weak or compromised, and there'll be an option to automatically change the password for the affected accounts.

Users also can now directly add passwords to accounts on the Google Password Manager app for all platforms.

Finally, the Touch-to-Fill feature seen in Google Chrome is also now available in Google Chrome for Android.

Google said that these updates to Google Password Manager will roll out "over the next months", so don't panic if you don't have them yet.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.