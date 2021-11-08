Google's foldable phone with 4 cameras likely to launch in 2022

Google's first foldable Pixel phone is likely to launch in 2022.

According to 9to5Google, its APK Insight team discovered files within the latest release of the Google Camera app that suggests the possible launch timeline and camera specs.

The foldable Pixel phone is now codenamed "Pipit" and likely be equipped with the same camera hardware as the Pixel 5.

The foldable Pixel is believed to have a 12.2MP IMX363 primary camera, a 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide camera, one 8MP IMX355 camera for the outer display, and another 8MP IMX355 camera for the inner display.

Compared to the recently announced Pixel 6, it seems like the camera hardware on the foldable Pixel is a step down.

The foldable Pixel has a naming isPixel2022Foldable within the files, which indicates that Google plans to launch it next year.

TheElec reported in June that Google was on track to launch the foldable Pixel in Q4, and that it might use Samsung's Ultra-Thin-Glass. There are also hints of a second foldable Pixel in the pipeline.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.