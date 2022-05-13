Google's new Scene Exploration search feature is like a 'CTRL + F' for the real world

Google showcased a couple of new search technologies at I/O 2022. But the one that got us the most excited was a feature called Scene Exploration.

Using your phone's camera, you can pan your environment and enter search phrases to find objects.

In a demo, Google showed how Scene Exploration can be used by a shopper to find a very specific kind of chocolate – highly-rated, nut-free, and dark – in a candy store.

As the camera pans the shelf, Scene Exploration overlays information about the chocolate to help the user find what he or she is looking for. Iron Man fans might liken Scene Exploration to having Jarvis help scan your environment for things that you might be looking for.

In fact, Google's senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan who demo-ed this feature calls it "like having a supercharged Ctrl+F for the world around you." And judging from the demo, that description seems totally accurate.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.