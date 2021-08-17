Guide to all PS4 to PS5 free game upgrades

As a portion of the gaming audience continues to enjoy the new generation of consoles, there is still a number of us that have yet to make the jump to the PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation 4.

Be it a scarcity of consoles or a pricing decision, the reasons can be many. However, there are certainly good reasons to move, especially with the multiple free PS5 upgrades for PS4 games.

Sony’s current generation console has fancy bells and whistles that make it a technological marvel, and you can expect certain games to both look and perform better, or see improvement in one area.

This is possible thanks to the free upgrades put out by developers and Sony, and we have compiled a list of all confirmed titles that are available now for your consideration.

All confirmed PS4 games with free PS5 upgrades

Do note that certain games will have caveats in order to enjoy the free upgrade on PS5, and we have provided a brief explanation for such special cases.

Title PS4 PS4 Pro PS5 Save transfer Free upgrade A Plague Tale: Innocence – – 4K

HDR 60FPS – Yes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Full HD

30FPS 4K

HDR 30FPS 4K

HDR 60FPS – Yes Atelier Ryza 2 – – – – Yes Battlefield 2042 64 Players 64 Players 128 Players – Yes, for Gold Edition Borderlands 3 Full HD

30FPS Full HD – Performance Mode

4K, 30FPS 4K

60FPS Yes Yes Bugsnax – – – – Yes Control Full HD

30FPS 4K

HDR

30FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS – Yes, for Control: Ultimate Edition Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Full HD

30FPS 4K

30FPS 4K

60FPS Yes Yes Cyberpunk 2077 30FPS 30FPS – – Yes Dead by Daylight – – 4K

HDR

60FPS – Yes Destiny 2 Full HD

HDR

30FPS 4K

HDR

30FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS – Yes DIRT 5 Full HD

HDR

60FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS 4K

HDR

120FPS No Yes DOOM Eternal Full HD

60FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS No Yes Elden Ring – – – – Yes F1 2021 – – – – Yes Far Cry 6 – – – – Yes FIFA 21 Full HD

60FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS Improved visuals Only for FUT and Volta Yes, before FIFA 22 launch Final Fantasy VII Remake Full HD

30FPS 4K

HDR

30FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS

Improved visuals Yes Yes For Honor 1080p

30FPS 4K

30FPS 4K

60FPS

Improved visuals Yes Yes Ghostrunner – – – – Yes Godfall – – – – Yes Greedfall – – – – Yes, but not PS Plus version Guilty Gear Strive 1080p

60FPS 1080p

60FPS Improved resolution

60FPS – Yes Hades 1080p

60FPS – 4K

60FPS No Yes Hitman 3 – – – – Yes, digital version only Horizon Forbidden West – – – – Yes Immortals Fenyx Rising Full HD

30FPS 4K

HDR

30FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS Yes Yes Kena: Bridge of Spirits – – – – Yes King Oddball – – – – Yes Little Nightmares II – – – – Yes Lost Judgment – – – – Yes Madden NFL 21 – – – Only MUT, Franchise, and Yard progress Yes, before Madden NFL 22 launch Maid of Sker – – – – Yes Maneater 30FPS 30FPS 4K

60FPS No Yes Manifold Garden – – – – Yes Marvel’s Avengers 30FPS 30FPS 4K, 30FPS

Dynamic 4K, 60FPS Yes Yes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – – – Yes Yes Metro Exodus – – – – Yes Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom 1080p

60FPS 1080p

60FPS 4K

120FPS – Yes Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – – Dynamic 4K – Yes Mortal Shell – – 4K

60FPS – Yes NBA 2K21 – – – Only MyTeam progress Yes, Mamba Forever Edition only Nioh 2 1080p

HDR

30FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS 4K

HDR

60/up to 120FPS Yes Yes No Man’s Sky 1080p

HDR

30FPS 4K

HDR

30FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS Yes Yes Oddworld: Soulstorm – – – – Yes Outriders – – 4K

HDR

60FPS – Yes Overcooked: All You Can Eat Edition – – – – Yes Planet Coaster: Console Edition – – – – Yes Port Royale 4 – – – Yes Yes Praey for the Gods 30FPS 30FPS 60FPS – Yes Resident Evil Village 30FPS – – – Yes RIDE 4 – – Dynamic 4K

60FPS – No, only until April 30, 2021 Riders Republic – – – Yes Yes Sackboy: A Big Adventure – – – – Yes Saints Row: The Third Remastered – – Dynamic 4K

60FPS – Yes Shakedown Hawaii – – – – Yes Shantae – – – – Yes Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse – – – – Yes Shantae and the Seven Sirens – – – – Yes Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition – – – – Yes Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut – – – – Yes Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – – – – Yes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – – – – Yes Subnautica – – – – Yes Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – – – – Yes Tennis World Tour 2 – – 4K

60FPS

Raytracing – Yes, Ace Edition/Annual Pass only Terminator: Resistance Enhanced – – 4K

60FPS – Yes The Elder Scrolls Online Full HD

HDR

30FPS 4K

HDR

30FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS – Yes The Pathless – – – – Yes The Persistence – – – – Yes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Full HD

HDR

30FPS 4K

HDR

30FPS – – Yes Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction – – – Yes Yes Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Full HD

HDR

60FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS 4K

HDR

120FPS – Yes Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Full HD

HDR

60FPS – 4K

HDR

60/120FPS Yes Yes, Digital Deluxe Edition Only Train Sim World 2 – – – – Yes Watch Dogs Legion – – 4K

30FPS

Raytracing – Yes World War Z: Aftermath – – Horde XL mode – Yes WRC 9 – – – – Yes Yakuza: Like a Dragon Full HD

30FPS 4K

HDR

30FPS 4K

HDR

60FPS No Yes

Understanding the system

Depending on how certain publishers and studios decide things, the PS4 to PS5 free upgrades can differ in terms of what is being offered. The additional features are also not the same across the board, so you best check out what is awaiting if you are making a move.

Also, be sure to hold on to your physical discs if you are looking to upgrade, with digital games holding a slight advantage when it comes to upgrading convenience.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.