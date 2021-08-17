Guide to all PS4 to PS5 free game upgrades

As a portion of the gaming audience continues to enjoy the new generation of consoles, there is still a number of us that have yet to make the jump to the PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation 4.

Be it a scarcity of consoles or a pricing decision, the reasons can be many. However, there are certainly good reasons to move, especially with the multiple free PS5 upgrades for PS4 games.

Sony’s current generation console has fancy bells and whistles that make it a technological marvel, and you can expect certain games to both look and perform better, or see improvement in one area.

This is possible thanks to the free upgrades put out by developers and Sony, and we have compiled a list of all confirmed titles that are available now for your consideration.

All confirmed PS4 games with free PS5 upgrades

Do note that certain games will have caveats in order to enjoy the free upgrade on PS5, and we have provided a brief explanation for such special cases.

Title PS4 PS4 Pro PS5 Save transfer Free upgrade
A Plague Tale: Innocence 4K
HDR 60FPS		 Yes
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Full HD
30FPS		 4K
HDR 30FPS		 4K
HDR 60FPS		 Yes
Atelier Ryza 2 Yes
Battlefield 2042 64 Players 64 Players 128 Players Yes, for Gold Edition
Borderlands 3 Full HD
30FPS		 Full HD – Performance Mode
4K, 30FPS		 4K
60FPS		 Yes Yes
Bugsnax Yes
Control Full HD
30FPS		 4K
HDR
30FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS		 Yes, for Control: Ultimate Edition
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Full HD
30FPS		 4K
30FPS		 4K
60FPS		 Yes Yes
Cyberpunk 2077 30FPS 30FPS Yes
Dead by Daylight 4K
HDR
60FPS		 Yes
Destiny 2 Full HD
HDR
30FPS		 4K
HDR
30FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS		 Yes
DIRT 5 Full HD
HDR
60FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS		 4K
HDR
120FPS		 No Yes
DOOM Eternal Full HD
60FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS		 No Yes
Elden Ring Yes
F1 2021 Yes
Far Cry 6 Yes
FIFA 21 Full HD
60FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS Improved visuals		 Only for FUT and Volta Yes, before FIFA 22 launch
Final Fantasy VII Remake Full HD
30FPS		 4K
HDR
30FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS
Improved visuals		 Yes Yes
For Honor 1080p
30FPS		 4K
30FPS		 4K
60FPS
Improved visuals		 Yes Yes
Ghostrunner Yes
Godfall Yes
Greedfall Yes, but not PS Plus version
Guilty Gear Strive 1080p
60FPS		 1080p
60FPS		 Improved resolution
60FPS		 Yes
Hades 1080p
60FPS		 4K
60FPS		 No Yes
Hitman 3 Yes, digital version only
Horizon Forbidden West Yes
Immortals Fenyx Rising Full HD
30FPS		 4K
HDR
30FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS		 Yes Yes
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Yes
King Oddball Yes
Little Nightmares II Yes
Lost Judgment Yes
Madden NFL 21 Only MUT, Franchise, and Yard progress Yes, before Madden NFL 22 launch
Maid of Sker Yes
Maneater 30FPS 30FPS 4K
60FPS		 No Yes
Manifold Garden Yes
Marvel’s Avengers 30FPS 30FPS 4K, 30FPS
Dynamic 4K, 60FPS		 Yes Yes
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Yes Yes
Metro Exodus Yes
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom 1080p
60FPS		 1080p
60FPS		 4K
120FPS		 Yes
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Dynamic 4K Yes
Mortal Shell 4K
60FPS		 Yes
NBA 2K21 Only MyTeam progress Yes, Mamba Forever Edition only
Nioh 2 1080p
HDR
30FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS		 4K
HDR
60/up to 120FPS		 Yes Yes
No Man’s Sky 1080p
HDR
30FPS		 4K
HDR
30FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS		 Yes Yes
Oddworld: Soulstorm Yes
Outriders 4K
HDR
60FPS		 Yes
Overcooked: All You Can Eat Edition Yes
Planet Coaster: Console Edition Yes
Port Royale 4 Yes Yes
Praey for the Gods 30FPS 30FPS 60FPS Yes
Resident Evil Village 30FPS Yes
RIDE 4 Dynamic 4K
60FPS		 No, only until April 30, 2021
Riders Republic Yes Yes
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Yes
Saints Row: The Third Remastered Dynamic 4K
60FPS		 Yes
Shakedown Hawaii Yes
Shantae Yes
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Yes
Shantae and the Seven Sirens Yes
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition Yes
Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut Yes
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Yes
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Yes
Subnautica Yes
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Yes
Tennis World Tour 2 4K
60FPS
Raytracing		 Yes, Ace Edition/Annual Pass only
Terminator: Resistance Enhanced 4K
60FPS		 Yes
The Elder Scrolls Online Full HD
HDR
30FPS		 4K
HDR
30FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS		 Yes
The Pathless Yes
The Persistence Yes
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Full HD
HDR
30FPS		 4K
HDR
30FPS		 Yes
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Yes Yes
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Full HD
HDR
60FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS		 4K
HDR
120FPS		 Yes
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Full HD
HDR
60FPS		 4K
HDR
60/120FPS		 Yes Yes, Digital Deluxe Edition Only
Train Sim World 2 Yes
Watch Dogs Legion 4K
30FPS
Raytracing		 Yes
World War Z: Aftermath Horde XL mode Yes
WRC 9 Yes
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Full HD
30FPS		 4K
HDR
30FPS		 4K
HDR
60FPS		 No Yes

Understanding the system

Depending on how certain publishers and studios decide things, the PS4 to PS5 free upgrades can differ in terms of what is being offered. The additional features are also not the same across the board, so you best check out what is awaiting if you are making a move.

Also, be sure to hold on to your physical discs if you are looking to upgrade, with digital games holding a slight advantage when it comes to upgrading convenience.

