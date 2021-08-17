Guide to all PS4 to PS5 free game upgrades

As a portion of the gaming audience continues to enjoy the new generation of consoles, there is still a number of us that have yet to make the jump to the PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation 4.
Be it a scarcity of consoles or a pricing decision, the reasons can be many. However, there are certainly good reasons to move, especially with the multiple free PS5 upgrades for PS4 games.
Sony’s current generation console has fancy bells and whistles that make it a technological marvel, and you can expect certain games to both look and perform better, or see improvement in one area.
This is possible thanks to the free upgrades put out by developers and Sony, and we have compiled a list of all confirmed titles that are available now for your consideration.
All confirmed PS4 games with free PS5 upgrades
Do note that certain games will have caveats in order to enjoy the free upgrade on PS5, and we have provided a brief explanation for such special cases.
|Title
|PS4
|PS4 Pro
|PS5
|Save transfer
|Free upgrade
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|–
|–
|4K
HDR 60FPS
|–
|Yes
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Full HD
30FPS
|4K
HDR 30FPS
|4K
HDR 60FPS
|–
|Yes
|Atelier Ryza 2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Battlefield 2042
|64 Players
|64 Players
|128 Players
|–
|Yes, for Gold Edition
|Borderlands 3
|Full HD
30FPS
|Full HD – Performance Mode
4K, 30FPS
|4K
60FPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Bugsnax
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Control
|Full HD
30FPS
|4K
HDR
30FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|–
|Yes, for Control: Ultimate Edition
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
|Full HD
30FPS
|4K
30FPS
|4K
60FPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Cyberpunk 2077
|30FPS
|30FPS
|–
|–
|Yes
|Dead by Daylight
|–
|–
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|–
|Yes
|Destiny 2
|Full HD
HDR
30FPS
|4K
HDR
30FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|–
|Yes
|DIRT 5
|Full HD
HDR
60FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|4K
HDR
120FPS
|No
|Yes
|DOOM Eternal
|Full HD
60FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|No
|Yes
|Elden Ring
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|F1 2021
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Far Cry 6
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|FIFA 21
|Full HD
60FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS Improved visuals
|Only for FUT and Volta
|Yes, before FIFA 22 launch
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Full HD
30FPS
|4K
HDR
30FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS
Improved visuals
|Yes
|Yes
|For Honor
|1080p
30FPS
|4K
30FPS
|4K
60FPS
Improved visuals
|Yes
|Yes
|Ghostrunner
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Godfall
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Greedfall
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes, but not PS Plus version
|Guilty Gear Strive
|1080p
60FPS
|1080p
60FPS
|Improved resolution
60FPS
|–
|Yes
|Hades
|1080p
60FPS
|–
|4K
60FPS
|No
|Yes
|Hitman 3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes, digital version only
|Horizon Forbidden West
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|Full HD
30FPS
|4K
HDR
30FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|King Oddball
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Little Nightmares II
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Lost Judgment
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Madden NFL 21
|–
|–
|–
|Only MUT, Franchise, and Yard progress
|Yes, before Madden NFL 22 launch
|Maid of Sker
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Maneater
|30FPS
|30FPS
|4K
60FPS
|No
|Yes
|Manifold Garden
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Marvel’s Avengers
|30FPS
|30FPS
|4K, 30FPS
Dynamic 4K, 60FPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|Metro Exodus
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|1080p
60FPS
|1080p
60FPS
|4K
120FPS
|–
|Yes
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|–
|–
|Dynamic 4K
|–
|Yes
|Mortal Shell
|–
|–
|4K
60FPS
|–
|Yes
|NBA 2K21
|–
|–
|–
|Only MyTeam progress
|Yes, Mamba Forever Edition only
|Nioh 2
|1080p
HDR
30FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|4K
HDR
60/up to 120FPS
|Yes
|Yes
|No Man’s Sky
|1080p
HDR
30FPS
|4K
HDR
30FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Oddworld: Soulstorm
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Outriders
|–
|–
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|–
|Yes
|Overcooked: All You Can Eat Edition
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Planet Coaster: Console Edition
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Port Royale 4
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|Praey for the Gods
|30FPS
|30FPS
|60FPS
|–
|Yes
|Resident Evil Village
|30FPS
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|RIDE 4
|–
|–
|Dynamic 4K
60FPS
|–
|No, only until April 30, 2021
|Riders Republic
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Saints Row: The Third Remastered
|–
|–
|Dynamic 4K
60FPS
|–
|Yes
|Shakedown Hawaii
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Shantae
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Shantae and the Seven Sirens
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Subnautica
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Tennis World Tour 2
|–
|–
|4K
60FPS
Raytracing
|–
|Yes, Ace Edition/Annual Pass only
|Terminator: Resistance Enhanced
|–
|–
|4K
60FPS
|–
|Yes
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|Full HD
HDR
30FPS
|4K
HDR
30FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|–
|Yes
|The Pathless
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|The Persistence
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Full HD
HDR
30FPS
|4K
HDR
30FPS
|–
|–
|Yes
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
|Full HD
HDR
60FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|4K
HDR
120FPS
|–
|Yes
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
|Full HD
HDR
60FPS
|–
|4K
HDR
60/120FPS
|Yes
|Yes, Digital Deluxe Edition Only
|Train Sim World 2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Watch Dogs Legion
|–
|–
|4K
30FPS
Raytracing
|–
|Yes
|World War Z: Aftermath
|–
|–
|Horde XL mode
|–
|Yes
|WRC 9
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Full HD
30FPS
|4K
HDR
30FPS
|4K
HDR
60FPS
|No
|Yes
Understanding the system
Depending on how certain publishers and studios decide things, the PS4 to PS5 free upgrades can differ in terms of what is being offered. The additional features are also not the same across the board, so you best check out what is awaiting if you are making a move.
Also, be sure to hold on to your physical discs if you are looking to upgrade, with digital games holding a slight advantage when it comes to upgrading convenience.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.