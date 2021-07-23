Your PS5 entertainment experience just got better with free Apple TV+ trial

Sure, it may be hard to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 console right now, but for those lucky enough to have Sony’s latest console, you will have one more reason to be satisfied with your machine other than the latest blockbuster games.

Sony has revealed a new exclusive offer in conjunction with Apple TV+, adding one more entertainment option to your PS5.

With a six-month extended trial access to Apple TV+, you can binge on all the acclaimed Apple Originals that are part of the service. For sports fans, Ted Lasso is easily a must-watch, while those looking for a sci-fi fix can enjoy Foundation.

To keep things interesting, new Apple Original series and films will premiere every month.

To redeem this offer, all you need is an Apple ID and your PlayStation Network account. Head to the Apple TV app on the PS5 search bar, or find it under “All apps” in the media section.

Download and run the Apple TV app, and follow the instructions. Sign in with your Apple ID, and your six free months of Apple TV+ shall begin.

Of course, if you are not looking to be a long-term subscriber, be sure to remember to cancel. The plan renews for $6.98 per month after the extended trial period.

This offer is applicable to all console users. If you have a current Apple TV+ free trial or are already subscribed, you can redeem this offer via your PS5 as well. Unfortunately, if you’ve subscribed to Apple TV+ through a bundle offer like Apple One, you will not be eligible to redeem this offer.

For more information on this deal, do check out the official page for all the fine details.

ALSO READ: Apple TV will be available on next-gen Xbox consoles at launch

This article was first published in Geek Culture.