Have some boomer-friendly hygiene tips to share in family group chats, courtesy of Lifebuoy

Boomer-style hygienic advice is par for the course in your family chat groups (typically, WhatsApp), but who would have thought that a multinational brand of soap would be perfectly capable of replicating the hilariously old-fashioned flair?

You know what we’re talking about. They’re images that feature kitschy fonts and random graphics (usually floral or religious in nature), with messages that typically wish people to have a good day. It’s unclear who’s been producing these tacky images, but boomers somehow manage to find new ones to share each time.

Avert your eyes. PHOTO: Facebook / Family Group Chat

Anyway, Lifebuoy got into the game as a way to simultaneously spread some ironic humour and useful tips to protect yourself during the ongoing pandemic.

“As the Covid-19 situation persists, we’ve created a week’s worth of important BOOMER-FRIENDLY hygiene messages,” wrote the Unilever company, encouraging people to spread them in group chats. Now boomers can wish others a good morning and remind each other about staying clean and virus-free.

Seeing that it’s millennials who’re having a blast pretending to be boomers on Facebook, Lifebuoy’s post was a hit among the young ‘uns.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrabs

Now, if only someone could design some boomer-friendly graphics for the elderly who refuse to stop eating at hawker centres.

