Heap of deflated balloons to celebrate travel bubble at Hong Kong International Airport is a 2020 mood

Travellers' spirits have deflated following the announcement that the air travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore have been postponed due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong.

And so too have the balloons set up in Hong Kong International Airport that were supposed to commemorate the occasion.

In a post shared on Facebook on Saturday (Nov 21), what was meant to be a grand arch of gold and silver balloons welcoming travellers into Hong Kong now lay in a sad, sad heap on the ground. Kind of like a heart-wrenching rendition of the How it started vs How it's going meme.

The sudden decision, which came just a day before the travel bubble was due to kick off, had been based on clear parameters. Still, travellers were left feeling rather flat by the development.

Gotta say, though — it's a pretty apt parallel to the entire year thus far.

With the internet being the internet, there was only one way to deal with the sorry sight — with bad puns and jokes.

