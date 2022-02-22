Here are the Macs that are likely to launch this year and at next month's rumoured Spring event

As Apple's rumoured Spring event approaches, noted Apple reported Mark Gurman is sharing what he believes are the new Macs this year and which Mac Apple will likely announce next month.

In his latest newsletter, Gurman believes Apple will unveil a new M2 chip as well as "super-powered versions of the M1 Max." He also thinks we will see more Macs powered by last year's M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

According to Gurman, these are the seven Macs Apple will release this year:

A new Mac mini with an M1 Pro chip

A 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, to succeed the 2020 model and sit below the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in the line

A Mac mini with an M2 chip

A 24-inch iMac with an M2 chip

A redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip

A larger iMac Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip options

A half-sized Mac Pro, the first with Apple Silicon, with the equivalent of either two or four M1 Max chips

As for the rumoured March event, Gurman says it's likely we will see either the refreshed Mac Mini or a new 13-inch entry-level MacBook Pro powered by the M2 chip, or both. This is because these are two of the older Apple Silicon Macs in the line-up.

Additionally, it is said that the refreshed Mac Mini would be a spec-bump update with no aesthetic changes and the same goes for the new 13-inch entry-level MacBook Pro with the M2 chip. These would therefore be minor announcements that will not take away the spotlight from the new iPhone SE, which will undoubtedly be the star of the next month's rumoured event.

Furthermore, Gurman believes Apple wants to keep its sexier releases for May or June and closer to WWDC, which totally makes sense because Macs are developers' lifeblood.

Gurman said:

Apple will want to drum up developer support for the super-powered Mac Pro chips, so I’d guess that the company wants to debut that machine as early as the WWDC event in June and ship it in the fall. A revamped MacBook Air would be a nice holiday seller, so it makes sense to release it around that time of year — even if Apple had originally planned to get it out the door at the end of 2021 or in early 2022.”

It looks like 2023 is shaping up to be a very exciting year for Macs.

