Here are the pre-order details for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4 series, and Galaxy Buds2

Last night, Samsung Unpacked saw the official announcement of four new Galaxy products - two phones, and two companion accessories.

In this article, we’re compiling all the pre-order details for these devices - starting with the phones, followed by the companion accessories.

Pre-order details for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are officially available in stores from Sept 10, 2021, 10am onwards, at local telcos, Samsung Online Store, Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung's storefronts at Lazada and Shopee, and major consumer electronics and IT stores.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are available on the Samsung Online Store, and Samsung storefronts in Lazada and Shopee. They can also be pre-ordered through our major telcos and other authorised physical stores.

Official retail prices for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 Model name and variant Colours RRP Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (256GB) Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver $2,398 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (512GB) $2,548 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (128GB) Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black Online-exclusive: Grey, Pink, White $1,398 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (256GB) $1,498

As mentioned in the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G's announcement, the Grey, Pink, and White colourways are online exclusives, and only available through the Samsung Online Store.

All customers who pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are entitled to the following pre-order bonuses :

For Galaxy Z Fold3 pre-orders: Samsung e-voucher (worth $250), one year of Samsung Care+ (worth S$199)

For Galaxy Z Flip3 pre-orders: Samsung e-voucher (worth $200), one year of Samsung Care+ (worth S$199)

Specifically for pre-orders via Samsung Online Store, customers can immediately receive the Samsung e-voucher as an instant credit for additional purchases during check-out.

Pre-order purchases via the Samsung storefronts on Lazada and Shopee can redeem their pre-order bonuses via the Samsung Member App or Samsung Redemption Portal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 accessories

Accessory Colour RRP Note Package

(Flip Cover + S Pen Fold Edition + Charging Adapter) N/A $128 Leather Flip Cover Black, Brown, Green $128 Flip Cover with S Pen Black $118 Leather Cover Black, Brown, Green $118 Aramid Cover Black $108 Silicon Cover Black, Green, White $68 S Pen Pro N/A $168 S Pen Fold Edition N/A $78

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 accessories

Accessory Colour RRP Leather Cover Black, Green, Yellow $118 Aramid Cover Black $108 Silicon Cover with Strap Dark Blue, White $68 Silicon Cover with Ring Dark Blue, Green, Mint, Pink, Violet $68 Clear Cover with Ring N/A $58

Pre-order through telco

Our local major telcos also accept Registration of Interest and pre-orders for both Galaxy Z phones at the following URLs:

Customers who pre-order through the telcos above can receive their phones as early as Sept 2, 2021. Devices can be collected in-store, via delivery, or POPStation collection. For StarHub, devices are collected via delivery only.

Pre-order through Samsung

For pre-ordering online via the Samsung Online Store:

For Galaxy Z Fold3: https://samsung.com/sg/smartphones/galaxy-z-fold3-5g/buy/

For Galaxy Z Flip3: https://samsung.com/sg/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip3-5g/buy/

If you prefer pre-ordering in-person, the following Samsung Experience Stores are available during opening hours:

Samsung Experience Stores for pre-ordering

Area Store Central 313@Somerset #B2-24/25/26

Tel: 6836 1809 Bugis Junction #01-63/63A

Tel: 6338 7911 Chinatown Point #01-48

Tel: 6222 7911 ION Orchard #B3-14

Tel: 6235 0185 VivoCity #02-28/29

Tel: 6376 9150 East Bedok Mall #B1-07

Tel: 6844 9310 Tampines Mall #02-29

Tel: 6782 9575 North Causeway Point #01-01

Tel: 6891 1011 NEX #04-42

Tel: 6636 7392 West Jurong Point #B1-09/10/11

Tel: 6791 2272 Westgate #01-01

Tel: 6369 9175

Customers who pre-order at the above locations can collect their devices from the same outlet, from Sept 2, 2021 onwards. Collection can be done in-person or via delivery.

ALSO READ: Specs list of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 leaked

Pre-order through select IT stores

The following selected consumer electronics and IT stores also accepts pre-orders of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

Customers who successfully pre-order via the above authorised stores can collect or receive their devices from Sept 2, 2021 onwards.

Samsung Care+ Coverage

Samsung Care+ Coverage offers 24/7 dedicated remote support via the Samsung Hotline and Live Chat, on top of 50per cent savings on out-of-warranty repairs, Extended Warranty, and complimentary screen protective film replacement (T&Cs apply).

Starting from the pre-order period, any purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 entitles the customer to one year of free Samsung Care+ (worth S$199). Customers can choose to top up another S$150 to extend Samsung Care+ for another year.

For more information about Samsung Care+, visit its URL here.

Samsung Trade Up Programme

Samsung is offering Trade Up for both the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Customers who purchase either Galaxy Z handsets can trade-in an 'old eligible device' at Samsung Experience Stores or via its online Trade Up portal to receive an additional $100 trade-in value on top of its original trade-in amount. Trade Up starts from Sept 2, 2021 onwards.

For more information, visit Samsung's Trade Up Programme URL here.

Zero per cent Instalment Payment Plan

The new Galaxy Z series handsets also qualify for a zero per cent installment payment plan - up to 36 months - if they choose to pay with UOB or OCBC credit cards via the Samsung Online Store.

Zero per cent installment payment plans are also available via Samsung Experience Stores with selected credit cards.

Terms and conditions apply.

Pre-order details for Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series and Galaxy Buds2

PHOTO: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and Galaxy Buds2 are officially available from Sept 10, 2021 onwards at the Samsung Online Store, Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung storefronts on Lazada and Shopee, as well as major consumer electronics and IT stores.

Pre-orders for these devices are available now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series and Buds2 official retail prices

Wearable Model type RRP Colour(s) Galaxy Watch4 Classic (46mm) Bluetooth $598 Black, Silver LTE $748 Galaxy Watch4 Classic (42mm) Bluetooth $548 LTE $698 Galaxy Watch4 (44mm) Bluetooth $448 Black, Silver, Green LTE $548 Galaxy Watch4 (40mm) Bluetooth $398 Black, Silver, Gold LTE $498 Galaxy Buds2 -- $248 White, Graphite, Olive, Lavender

ALSO READ: Samsung raises their game with the new Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic

All customers who pre-order these wearables are entitled to the following pre-order bonuses upon successful payment and collection:

Galaxy Watch4 series

Online pre-orders and purchases via Samsung Online Store or Samsung Experience Store receive a Samsung e-voucher (worth $50)

Pre-orders via Samsung's store on Lazada and Shopee, as well as selected IT stores receive a Silicon Sport Band (Silver, worth $58)

Galaxy Buds2

Online pre-orders and purchases via Samsung Online Store or Samsung Experience Store receive a Samsung e-voucher (worth $30)

Pre-orders via Samsung's store on Lazada and Shopee, as well as selected IT stores receive a Water Resistance Cover for the buds (worth $58)

PHOTO: Samsung

Consumers who pre-order through the Samsung Online Store can immediately receive Samsung e-vouchers as instant credits for additional purchases during check-out.

Also, consumers who pre-order these wearables can collect or receive their devices beginning from Sept 2, 2021 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series and Buds2 official accessories

Device Accessory Colours RRP Galaxy Watch4 series Sport Band Black, Silver, White, Pink, Olive, Navy $58 Extreme Sport Band Black, Navy $58 Hybrid Leather Band Black, Silver, Camel, Navy, Pink $68 Galaxy Buds2 Water Resistance Cover N/A $38

ALSO READ: Samsung's new Galaxy Buds2 feature active noise cancellation, two-way speakers, IPX2 water resistance, and more

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.