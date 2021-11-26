Here’s a tall 8.8-inch vertical monitor for your social media scrolling

If you enjoy doomscrolling through your social media feeds in your downtime, well, there's a perfect monitor made for you.

As spotted by Gizmodo, there now exists an 8.8-inch, 420 x 1,920 pixels resolution "PC monitor" with a 7:32 aspect ratio. It's called the Elsonic EK-MD088 , and it is marketed as "ideal for browsing SNS (social networking sites)".

A strange monitor like this also has additional features — believe it or not. The EK-MD088 packs a built-in adjustable stand for its tall body, with tiny rails to get your desired tilt. It uses a USB-C port for its power supply, but video input must come in via mini-HDMI; cables are provided. It even offers a brightness toggle with six steps of brightness on its side.

However, it's not going to be as sexy or sharp as your high-end smartphone or monitor, since the display used is TFT with a pixel density of 223.34 PPI, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It's also not clear if the display is a touchscreen since there's no mention of such on its product listing page.

Given that it requires a PC input, we assume this monitor is built for Twitter feeds (which is popular in Japan) and web versions of popular messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp. Of course, nothing's is really stopping you from using web versions of Instagram and Facebook on this screen too, so go wild.

Strange product aside, this monitor would be pretty ideal for folks who work in social media management fields.

The Elsonic EK-MD088 monitor is available for pre-orders through a Japanese e-store called Nojima Online at ¥14,800 (~S$175.59). Stocks will ship from February 2022 onwards.