Here's a list of tech brands doing 11.11 deals so they'll get off our backs and stop emailing us

Ugh, emails, so tiresome. Especially so when it revolves around yet another celebration of consumerism called Singles Day, an unofficial holiday adopted by Chinese e-commerce giants with the sole intention of getting us to part with our hard-earned money.

With the big shopping event comes the inevitable slew of brands wanting to get publications to include them in whatever write-ups we have planned for hot deals people can expect on Nov 11. Cue the overflowing email inboxes.

Nothing wrong with that, of course (they do have a duty to promote their products), but it could get a little painful. It’s hard to keep everyone happy because sometimes we just don’t have the manpower and time to feature every single one of them.

So as a quick solution to make our marketing friends in brands happy (and to get them to stop bugging us), here’s an unabashed, no-frills list of 11.11 promotions from tech companies that I received in my email inbox. No need to thank me, people.

Unlike Apple, Microsoft ain’t afraid to slash prices off their gizmos. Deals — of up to 25 per cent in savings on Surface devices and accessories — have already kicked off today (Nov 10) and will go on till Sunday (Nov 15).

Save up to 25 per cent on Surface Pro X

Save 20 per cent on Surface Headphones 2

Save up to 15 per cent on Surface Pro 7 device

Up to 15 per cent discount on Surface Laptop 3

Save more than $400 on Surface Book 3

Xiaomi is offering up to 40 per cent on selected products, including smartphones, smart products and accessories. Air purifiers, TVs, robot vacuums, wireless earphones — you name it, they got it.

POCO X3 at $349 (Usual price: $399)

MI LED 4K Smart TV 4S - 43” at $479 (Usual price: $499)

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Pro at $519 (Usual price: $549)

Mi Home Security Camera at $49.90 (Usual price: $69)

Arlo’s been pretty busy trying to make a name for itself as a great ecosystem of smart cameras to consider for home security in Singapore, and Singles Day would be a good time to check what they have in store. Their latest device — the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera — is going for cheap at the promotional price of $209 instead of the usual $299.

Arlo Pro 2 (2 Cam System) at $449 (Usual price: $799)

Arlo Ultra (2 Cam System) at $999 (Usual price: $1,199)

LG is going big with discounts across a spectrum of household appliances and personal devices. The brand is offering up to 50 per cent off selected products, and shoppers can receive vouchers of up to $100 with minimum spending.

29 per cent off selected TVs, including the LG’s NanoCell smart TVs

21 per cent discounts on IT products like the new LG Tone Free wireless earbuds and LG gram laptops

43 per cent discounts on essential household appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, microwave ovens and cordless vacuum cleaners

Huawei’s not shying away from dropping big discounts too. Shoppers can get up to 50 per cent off on smartphones and laptops, so now would be a great time to check out the Mate 30 Pro (which got a $500 discount) for a taste of what a technically brilliant phone is without Google apps and services.

Up to 50 per cent off products like Huawei Watch GT2e, Huawei FreeBuds 3i, and Huawei P30 from Nov 1 to 11

Every Huawei MateBook laptop and MatePad Pro tablet purchased from Nov 7 to Dec 4 comes with a one-year Microsoft Office 365 Personal Subscription worth $108

Speaking of Google, the search giant's slate of products (the ones that are officially available here, anyway) are also going at discounted prices for Singles Day. Big savings await for Google Pixel smartphones and smart home devices.

Google Nest Hub at $99 (Usual price: $129)

Google Nest Mini at $59 (Usual price: $79)

Google Pixel 4 XL at $969 (Usual price: $1,319)

Google Pixel 3a at $409 (Usual price: $659)

Everyone knows Razer products can be on the pricier side of the spectrum so discounts of any amount are very much appreciated. The gaming accessories brand is offering deals for fan favourite gadgets, while its powerful laptops are getting price cuts as well. No news about its gaming chair being restocked though.

20 per cent off Razer Hammerhead True Wireless

23 per cent off Razer BlackWidow Elite

Up to $280 in savings on select Razer Blade laptops

Sonos’ sole distributors in Singapore — TC Acoustic — promises the steepest discounts ever (up to 30 per cent) for the acclaimed smart audio brand’s speakers.

Sonos Playbar/Playbase at $799 (Usual price: $1,149)

Sonos One SL at $239 (Usual price: $299)

Sonos Beam at $609 (Usual price: $699)

Sonos Move at $649 (Usual price: $729)

Fine, Osim’s people didn’t email us anything to write about in regards to what they have on sale for 11.11. But we do have to point out that the homegrown healthcare appliance company does have 61 per cent off its product lineup as part of the sales event. That includes a handheld massager that has potential in multifunctional usage.

uJolly Back Massager at $299 (Usual price: $499)

uDivine Mini 2 Massage Chair at $1,299 (Usual price: $1,999)

uCozy bundle set at $190 (Usual price: $338)

uDolly 2 Handheld Massager at $129 *Usual price: $149)

