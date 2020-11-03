How well does Razer's first gaming chair spin? A non-scientific analysis

For years, the term “gaming chair” is synonymous with Singapore’s very own Secretlab. You know what they look like — seats that look like they’ve been ripped out of racing cars, with striking aesthetics that would appeal more to avid gamers than regular office workers.

After making their mark with a plethora of gamer-oriented mice, keyboards and other peripherals, Razer now has entered the gaming chair arena. Dubbed the Razer Iskur (Iskur being the god of rain and thunderstorms in Mesopotamian pantheon), it comes with a similarly celestial price of US$499 (S$680 as of writing).

Razer believes the price is justified thanks to a unique feature not seen in any other gaming chairs: actual, adjustable lumbar support for your lower back. Not that you’d be able to buy one for yourself right now if you wanted to — the chairs have been sold out since it launched for pre-order in October.

In the latest episode of Unwrapped, hosts Jarvis and Le En speak to Razer’s Marketing Director (APAC) Hilmar Hahn and take the chair for a proper test run (as well as a test race) to see if it’s worth the splurge.

ilyas@asiaone.com