Here's what to expect from Apple's Unleashed event on Oct 19

In case you haven't heard, Apple's "Unleashed" event is happening early tomorrow morning at 1am.

Of course, the highlight of the event is expected to be the highly anticipated new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

These new Macs are expected to have higher resolution mini-LED displays and a vastly more powerful version of the M1 chip that was launched last year.

Apart from the new MacBook Pros, word on the street is that Apple will also announce a new high-end Mac Mini that's powered by the same chip found in the new MacBook Pros.

Apple is also expected to announce new third-generation AirPods. Apple last updated the AirPods back in 2019 and this new model is expected to have a new design and a more affordable price.

Finally, Apple will likely also announce the release date of macOS Monterey.

Apple's "Unleashed" event will be streaming live early tomorrow morning at 1am and you can catch it on Apple's website here or Apple's YouTube page.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.