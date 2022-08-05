How to buy Dota 2: The International 2022 Singapore tickets

The first Dota 2: The International (TI) in South East Asia will not come cheap.If you're looking to buy the International tickets you've come to the right place. We've estimated that the costs will hit US$620 (S$853.39) if you're looking to attend all six days of the event. And this is before your flight ticket and accommodation.

As of now, TI tickets will be available from Aug 13 2022 from 10am (GMT+8) onwards. This translates to Aug 12 2022 7pm PST.

Playoff ticket prices and venue

The playoff tickets will be sold per day and will cost $88 per day.

The playoffs will take place at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre from Oct 20 to Oct 23.

Finals ticket price and venue

The finals tickets will be sold for all days and will cost $498 for two days. This portion will consist of the semi-finals and finals for the event

The finals will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from Oct 29- 30.

If you're feeling the pinch, you're not alone. Prices have indeed risen for TI since its very start -

Valve will announce the exact link to buy International tickets and we will update this post once we have more information.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.