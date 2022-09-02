How to get the SEA-exclusive Soldier token for Magic's Dominaria United

Magic: The Gathering fans in Southeast Asia (SEA) are getting some love yet again with the Dominaria United set.

As many would have probably seen on Magic's Facebook page, there are three SEA-exclusive tokens that will be available to players in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

When put together, these three tokens will form a battlefield mural with stained glass art — a recurring design motif for Dominaria United.

PHOTO: Facebook/Magic: The Gathering

The first, which was revealed on Aug 29, is a Human Soldier token. No details about the other tokens have been disclosed although white feathery wings can be seen on the teaser image so we might be expecting an Angel token.

As for how to get your hands on the coveted token, it was shared today (Sept 2) that players who pre-order at least $140 of Dominaria United products can redeem the Soldier token.

However, the purchase has to be made at any WPN stores and redemption can only be done through them as well.

AsiaOne understands that all three tokens are slated to be released for Dominaria United but there are no redemption details available yet for the remaining two tokens.

If you're wondering what to spend your money on, there are plenty of products under this set.

For starters, there are the draft and set booster boxes — each booster pack can also be bought individually. Those interested in the Commander format can pick up the two preconstructed decks.

Something new coming to Dominaria United is the themed Jumpstart booster packs. They are suitable for new or experienced players but especially for the former as it's an easy way for them to start their Magic journey.

PHOTO: Magic.wizards.com

Each pack, showcasing 10 unique themes from the world of Dominaria, will contain 20 cards and you just need to combine two packs for a quick game.

For those are who are willing to splurge, Wizards previously announced that they have inserted cards from the 1994 Legends set into the collector booster packs. Only three per cent of collector booster packs will have a Legends card and you can get anything from a common to a rare card.

PHOTO: Wizards

Of course, all eyes are on the 'money' cards like Nicol Bolas, Moat and The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale as their values range from more than $100 to $4,500.

Lastly, certain cards will have the stained glass art treatment across the draft, set and collector booster packs and these are some of the most gorgeous cards we've seen.

PHOTO: Wizards

Whether you're a new to Magic or a veteran player, or someone with simply a lot of spare cash, there's something for everyone in Dominaria United.

Dominaria United releases on Sept 9 with prerelease events running at local game stores this weekend.

ALSO READ: Here's everything new with D&D and Magic: The Gathering revealed at Wizards Presents

bryanlim@asiaone.com