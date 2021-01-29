How to stay productive - even when offices and schools remain closed

Productivity does not happen overnight, and with the ongoing pandemic ravaging through the world, finding your peak productivity may feel even harder.

But fret not, by making tiny changes such as these and allowing them to blend seamlessly into your life, you will be well on your way to becoming the most efficient version of yourself.

1. Make fewer decisions

Try automating decisions, or make less important decisions without too much thought.

Author and entrepreneur Ramit Sethi has what he calls his "Ramit's Book-Buying Rule".

"If you're 'thinking about' buying a book, just buy it. Don't waste five seconds debating. Even one idea makes it worth it," he said.

If you are thinking about buying a printer for all your printing, scanning and copying needs, the Canon PIXMA E3770 is the go-to.

2. Designate a specific workspace

Having accessibility to the web is not the end-all and be-all in working or studying from home; you need a space that promotes productivity but which also does not interfere with your family life.

Set up a designated spot in your home so you would be in the zone to study or work once you settle in. Have your workspace outfitted with all the tools you need to complete your work because your production comes to a halt any time a component is lacking.

While you want everything to be within reach, be sure to streamline your equipment and not overwhelm your space with them.

No matter how many top-of-the-line gears you have, if your workspace is filled with distracters, your productivity suffers. Stick to multi-functional gears like the Canon PIXMA E3370 - a compact wireless printer, scanner and copier all in one. Bid farewell to the days of using three separate devices for specific tasks.

3. Create and stick to a morning routine

Speak to any one of the world's top performers in business, education, sports, and arts, and they probably have a routine they stick to every morning. A morning routine, albeit a simple one, is exceptionally powerful as it sets the tone for the rest of your day.

If you start your day unproductive and stressed, you are more likely to have a stressed and unproductive time for the rest of the day. Begin it focused, energetic and productive, and all these good energies would likely follow you through the day.

Wake up at the same time daily, do a quick workout, take a cold shower, meditate, write your journal, make your coffee, and then head to your space to write your to-do list before switching all your electronic gears on - except your PIXMA E3370.

With its auto power on/off function, it is the ultimate productivity gear. It switches on automatically once it detects a print command, and powers itself off after a period of downtime.

4. Put things down on paper

According to various neuroscience research, absorbing information from analogue mediums appear to be much better for memory retention, and thus, productivity.

In a 2009 study conducted by Bangor University and Millward Brown, one key conclusion was that tangible materials leave a deeper footprint in the brain. It is more 'real' to the brain. It has a meaning and a place, and is better connected to memory because it engages with its spatial memory networks.

Another Norwegian study done in 2013 concluded that students who read texts in print scored significantly better on a reading comprehension test compared to students who read the texts digitally.

5. Customise your environment

PHOTO: Canon

We cannot always control where we get to work, but one thing we can do is control our work environment. A 2010 study by the University of Exeter found that giving people the sense of empowerment and letting them take control of their personal workspace could increase overall productivity by up to 32 per cent.

Be it a scented candle, plant, or a particular set of photos, customise your space with what makes you feel most comfortable and focused throughout the day.

Should you require an all-in-one printer, scanner and copier at home, you can rest assured that the PIXMA E3370's sleek look will blend in well with any workspace. You can even take your pick between the black version for a more classic look, or a red one if you favour something bold.

6. Don't put things off

If you can finish a task in five minutes or less, do it immediately. By taking action immediately, you stop the cycle of procrastination, thereby increasing productivity.

Need to print your presentation notes for the next day while you are still out at dinner? You can do so instantly with an AirPrint™-enabled printer like the PIXMA E3370. Wirelessly print email documents, web pages, photos, and so much more with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch device. Easy peasy.

If you will print fewer than 20 pages per month, getting the ink-efficient, low-maintenance PIXMA E3370 is a no-brainer. With the printer itself costing $139, and the average cost of ink cartridges adding up to $74 for a duration of three years, the total cost of ownership is just $213.

Three years of low-cost printing in the comforts of our home? Yes, please.

Don't wait; get your PIXMA E3370 here now.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Canon.