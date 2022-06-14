H.R. Giger-inspired Scorn lands in October — free on Xbox Game Pass

Just in time for this year’s Halloween, the long-awaited H.R. Giger inspired game, Scorn will finally be arriving on PC and Xbox Series X|S on October 21, 2022.

The game will feature plenty of grotesque creatures, veiny appendages, and horrific-mangled entities. You will awaken in the middle of a desolate and decayed hellscape; a once industrious civilisation now lay in ruin. Surrounded by nightmarish, biomechanical contraptions, you must explore your environment to progress.

Want to see more of what Scorn has to offer? Check out the latest gameplay walkthrough, narrated by the legendary voice of horror, Doug Bradley (of Hellraiser fame, as Pinhead).

If you’re planning to play the game on a PC, Ebb Software has revealed the official PC system requirements for the game.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: QuadCore AMD Ryzen 3 3300X / Intel Core i5-8400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space on an SSD

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600?Intel Core i7-8700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2070 (8 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space on an SSD

Scorn releases on October 21, 2022, on Xbox Series X|S (Day One with Xbox Game Pass) and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

There are plenty more games coming to the PC and Xbox via the recent Microsoft x Bethesda showcase event. Be sure to check them all out!