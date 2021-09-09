Huawei could use air gestures to retract or extend a rollable phone

Huawei could be working on a rollable phone which can be controlled by air gestures.

Spotted by LetsGoDigital, Huawei's new patent describes an air gesture control method for a future rollable phone where the display is activated by swiping the hand above the camera or dedicated sensor.

The sensor would determine the direction of the swipe and retract or expand the display accordingly. In addition, the scrolling speed of the screen can be adjusted by holding a certain number of fingers above the sensor.

The Chinese company is not the only one exploring rollable phones. Earlier this year, Samsung applied for the trademark "Galaxy Z Roll" with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Before LG announced its exit from the smartphone market, the South Korean company was rumoured to be working on a phone with a rollable screen.

The rollable device is said to be called LG Rollable and has a screen that can stretch from 6.8-inch to 7.4-inch . It also has patents for a retractable smartphone display.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.