Huawei's new P50 phones lack 5G and Google services

Huawei just announced its latest flagship phones, the P50 and P50 Pro.

Due to the US trade restrictions, the Huawei P50 phones do not come with Google's apps and services. The Chinese company decided to ship the P50 phones with HarmonyOS, its new platform for IoT, mobile and wearable devices.

As Qualcomm is allowed to sell 4G chips to Huawei, only one variant of the P50 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 888. The other variant runs on Kirin 9000 The P50 has only one processor option, the Snapdragon 888.

In terms of display size, the P50 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz OLED display while the P50 has a 6.5-inch 90Hz OLED display. The P50 Pro sports a bigger 4,360mAh battery and the P50 has a 4,100mAh battery.

When it comes to camera hardware, the P50 Pro packs a punch with four rear cameras (50MP main + 64MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom + 40MP monochrome + 13MP ultra-wide). The P50 has three rear cameras (50MP main + 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom + 13MP ultra-wide). Both phones have 13MP front-facing cameras.

Other specs include 66W wired fast charging and IP68 rating for water/dust resistance. The P50 Pro is priced from 5,988 yuan (S$1,250) for a base model (8GB RAM + 128GB ) and the P50 starts from 4,488 yuan for the 8GB + 128GB model.

ALSO READ: Huawei's MatePad 11 comes with Snapdragon 865, a 120Hz display, and HarmonyOS 2.0