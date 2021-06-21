Huawei drives the price down for its MateBook D 15 notebook to just $748

Huawei's notebook offerings have so far been quite well regarded by our review team with stellar models such as their MateBook 13 and the MateBook 14 AMD, all of which are comfortably priced.

For even lower-priced options, Huawei had the 15-inch MateBook D series launched and is joined by a 14-inch version earlier this year.

However, none of them pushed the price down significantly enough to be labelled as a budget notebook and the newer MateBook D 15 Intel-variant is going to do just that.

For just $768, the MateBook D maintains all the core features of the earlier version but swaps the quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor for an Intel 10th generation dual-core Core i3-10110U processor.

Don't let the processor choice blindside you as the notebook still offers the following highlights:

15.6-inch IPS FHD 16:9 screen, 800:1 contrast ratio and 250 nits brightness, TÜV Rheinland certified display with narrow bezels.

Intel UHD Graphics 620 (integrated graphics).

8GB DDR4 RAM.

256GB NVMe PCIe SSD.

Fingerprint scanner enabled power button (One-touch login with Windows Hello).

1MP keyboard-recessed webcam for privacy.

Wireless 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), Bluetooth 5.0 and Huawei Share.

42Wh tri-cell battery with USB-C based charging.

65W USB-C based fast charging adapter supplied.

Ports: One HDMI port, one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, 3.5mm audio jack and one USB-C port.

Make no mistake, the MateBook D 15 with an Intel Core i3 (Comet Lake) processor still a very full-featured notebook that doesn't skimp and fully delivers for most casual usage needs and everyday office tasks.

It is perfect for students, office workers and just about anyone who doesn't demand much out of their notebook.

PHOTO: Huawei

Sure, the processor is just a dual-core part, but it still supports Hyper-Threading to crunch up to four simultaneous threads.

With a high base frequency of 2.1GHz and boost clock rates up to 4.1GHz, this is no slouch when combined with an SSD and enough RAM that makes the cut for a modern notebook.

For a ballpark on its performance expectations, you can refer to the MateBook 13, which is a notebook that uses a Core i5-10210U processor that's just a small step up from the Core i3 offered on this MateBook D 15.

Interested customers can purchase this $748 notebook from Huawei official stores on Shopee from June 26 (although you can purchase it now, it ships only from June 28), while Lazada will offer it from July 1.

If your work needs could do with more firepower and the same large screen, the MateBook D 15 will still offer the quad-core AMD Ryzen processor option too, but that goes for $998.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.