Huawei opens pre-order for ultra-portable MateBook 14 laptop in Singapore

It’s a new year and Chinese tech giant Huawei is back once again with the new Huawei MateBook 14 AMD edition to add to its ever-expanding line of ultra-portable and lightweight laptops.

Designed to fit the needs for looking for an all-rounded laptop, the Huawei MateBook 14 comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 4000H processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage to offer stable performance and intelligent user experience at an affordable price.

The Huawei MateBook 14 boasts a 14-inch 2K FullView display with thin bezels, giving the display a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. This, coupled with its 3:2 aspect ratio, helps to give users a near-borderless, more immersive viewing experience.

To help protect the eyes of its users, Huawei has also made sure the MateBook 14 has received TUV Rheinland low blue light certification to filter out excessive blue light.

The MateBook 14 is the first laptop to come with the Huawei Share integrated into its touchpad as well. This means users who wish to share screen with their smartphone need only place it on the touchpad, and their phone’s screen will be reflected on the laptop’s display.

A quick glance at the MateBook 14’s display will the absence of a webcam, and that is because Huawei has decided to add a recessed camera onto the keyboard of the laptop.

A simple click is all you need to have the camera pop up for your Zoom meetings. If you are worried about unflattering angles with the recessed camera, you can simply prop the laptop onto a stand to have the camera face you at a higher angle.

An important factor of any ultra-portable laptop is battery life, and the Huawei MateBook 14 comes with a 56W battery that is able to support up to 10 hours of 1080p video playback on a single charge.

If you do need to charge the laptop, its USB-C port supports fast charging, so you can get up to 50 per cent battery charge after around 30 minutes of charging. Users can also toggle between the Balanced and High-Energy performance modes to optimise the laptop’s performance to meet their needs.

As for connectivity, the MateBook 14 comes with a USB-C charging port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Huawei MateBook 14 AMD edition will be available for pre-order from Jan 9 to 15, 2021 in Space Grey colour for $1,298. Those who pre-order the laptop will stand to receive Huawei premiums worth $544 that include:

Huawei Sound X ($249)

Huawei Backpack ($68)

Huawei Bluetooth Mouse ($68)

1-Year Extended Warranty ($159)

The laptop will officially launch on Jan 16 at select consumer electronics stores, Huawei’s official concept store and online store on Lazada and Shopee. Purchasing the MateBook 14 then will nab you the following Huawei premiums worth $295:

Huawei Backpack ($68)

Huawei Bluetooth Mouse ($68)

1-Year Extended Warranty ($159)

This article was first published in Geek Culture.