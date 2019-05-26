Huawei employees fret at US ban, despite founder Ren Zhengfei's assurances

BEIJING - While Huawei's founder brushes aside a US ban against his company, the telecom giant's employees have been less sanguine, confessing fears for their future in online chat rooms.

Huawei chief executive officer Ren Zhengfei declared last week that the company has a hoard of microchips and the ability to make its own in order to withstand a potentially crippling US ban on using American components and software in its products.

"If you really want to know what's going on with us, you can visit our Xinsheng Community," Mr Ren told Chinese media, alluding to Huawei's internal forum partially open to viewers outside the company.

But a peek into Xinsheng shows his words have not reassured everyone within the Shenzhen-based company.