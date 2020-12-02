Huawei launches new Valentine's Day colours for FreeBuds 3 and nova 5T

Huawei has just launched new colours for both FreeBuds 3 true wireless earphones and Nova 5T smartphone. Designed to coincide with Valentine's Day this coming Friday, you will now be able to get the FreeBuds 3 in a very "huat" Red, while the nova 5T's new Crush Green shade will make your bae the subject of envy.

Both FreeBuds 3 Red and Nova 5T are on sale right now at $238 and $498 (U.P. $598) respectively. Huawei is holding a launch roadshow at VivoCity Level 1, East Boulevard from 10 - 16 February 2020, where you can get an exclusive free gift (while stocks lasts of course) with every purchase of the nova 5T in Crush Green and/or FreeBuds 3 in Red:

Nova 5T gift: Huawei FreeLace worth $128

FreeBuds 3 gift: Huawei 15W Wireless Charger and creative silicone case worth $96

Nova 5T.

PHOTO: Huawei

What's more, Huawei's also discounting the base Mate 30 (NOT the Mate 30 Pro mind you). From now till 1st March 2020, you can get a Mate 30 for $798 (U.P. $948) and receive a free phone case and a Huawei 27W SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger ($146).

Besides the VivoCity roadshow, you can get the new FreeBuds 3 and nova 5T colours, as well as pick up the Mate 30 offer at all Huawei Concept Stores, selected local telecos and consumer electronic stores, and Huawei official stores on Lazada and Shopee.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.