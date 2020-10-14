Huawei Watch Fit aims to dazzle lifestyle fitness junkies with its 1.64-inch rectangular display

I would say that Huawei's Watch GT series have been fairly successful in its classic wristwatch design, but clearly there is a demand for square watches. Instead of fully imitating the Apple Watch though, Huawei went with a 'bigger-is-better' philosophy.

Their new Watch Fit is a mainstream lifestyle fitness device, but that's not the first thing you'll notice because it's designed with an elongated 1.64-inch curved, rectangular AMOLED (280 x 456 pixels, 326ppi) screen that really looks like a shrunk down smartphone on your wrist.

PHOTO: Huawei

As big as the screen is, the watch is incredibly light at just 21g . This is achieved with a full plastic body. For comparison, the 46mm Watch GT 2 weighs 41g. Even the smaller 42mm variant weighs 29g.

What does Huawei do with this bigger screen? Stuff in a bunch of customisable widgets of course. Also, the Watch Fit has a built-in personal trainer (or training partner) that is able to provide up to 44 different movement demonstrations in a series of workout animations.

PHOTO: HuaweiPHOTO: Huawei

Besides this, the Watch Fit looks like it has all the same sensors as the Watch GT 2 series, with TrueSeen 4.0 24-hour heart rate monitoring, Sp02 calculation, TrueSleep 2.0 sleep tracking and TrueRelax stress tracking.

PHOTO: HuaweiPHOTO: Huawei

It also has built-in GPS, 5ATM water resistance and 4GB storage, so I expect it to perform similarly to the Watch GT 2 in all aspects of day-to-day tracking activities. As with most smartwatches these days, female-specific features like menstrual cycle tracking is also available.

The only thing to take note of is that the Watch Fit is rated for 10-days of battery life . I use the word 'only' here in relation to the Watch GT 2, which has a 2-week battery. Compared to almost every other smartwatch, 10-days is plenty of juice.

The Watch Fit is priced at € 129 (S$210) with a September availability. We will update with local pricing as soon as we get it, but as a comparison, the Watch GT 2e was launched at € 200 back in April and that was considered one of the cheapest fitness smartwatches around.

Local availability and pricing

Huawei has just announced that the Watch Fit will go on sale in Singapore on Oct 24, 2020 and will be priced at $148 .

Pre-orders will begin on Oct 17, 2020 and run until Oct 23, 2020 . During this period, customers who pre-order the Watch Fit will get Huawei Body Fat Scale and Huawei Mini Speaker worth a combined $116 for free.

The Huawei Watch Fit will be available for pre-order and for sale at all major retailers like Best Denki, Challenger, Hachi.tech , Courts, Harvey & Norman, and Huawei's official stores on Lazada and Shopee .

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.