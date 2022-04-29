Huawei's latest foldable phone comes with Snapdragon 888 and stylus support

Huawei just unveiled the successor to the Mate Xs.

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 has an outer folding design. When unfolded, the OLED display measures 7.8-inches diagonally. It has a display resolution of 2,480 x 2,200 pixels and support 120Hz refresh rates. When folded, the OLED display measures 6.5-inches.

Other specs include HarmonyOS 2, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform with 4G connectivity, 8/12GB RAM, up to 512GB internal storage, a rear triple-lens system (50MP main + 13MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and OIS), a 10MP front-facing camera, support for Huawei's M-Pen 2s stylus, an improved double rotor hinge mechanism for better durability and crease-free look, and a 4,880mAh battery which supports 66W fast charging.

Available in white, black and purple, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 will go on sale in China from May 6.

