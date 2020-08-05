I made my mum go through 5 TikTok challenges in 48 hours

Mother's Day is just around the corner and because of the circuit breaker, we're all stuck at home this year.

With everyone — grandparents, parents and kids alike — looking for diversions while stuck indoors, it’s no surprise then that TikTok has become the social media sensation (more than ever before, at least) during the global pandemic. As the platform of choice for Generation Z and people under the age of 25, TikTok has surpassed Facebook to become the world's second-most downloaded app.

To make the celebrations a little special and to give mums a glimpse into what their kids are up to these days on TikTok, we decided to put our producer's mum through a series of challenges that are trending on the video-sharing platform. And yes, we're keeping it wholesome — so no Skullbreaker challenge here.

Just to make it a wee bit harder, she has to do them within 48 hours.

The five challenges she has to complete are:

Dance - Pew pew pew challenge

Fitness - Plank challenge

Food - Egg sandwich hack

Comedy - Lip-syncing challenge

Games - Submarine challenge

Watch the video to find out if she successfully completed them all!

