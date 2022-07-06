iMac with a bigger display is said to be still in the pipeline

Apple is still working on an iMac with a bigger display and more powerful chip according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

In his latest newsletter, Gurman says he still believes a larger-screened iMac for the professional market is still in the pipeline. The bigger iMac is expected to be powered by a variation of the M3 chip. Gurman added that Apple will update the 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip.

9to5Mac reported in March that Apple does not have plans to launch a bigger-screened iMac in the near future. Gurman recently claimed that more M2-powered Macs are coming, which include the Mac mini, Pro Mac mini, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and Mac Pro.

