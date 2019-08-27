Instagram account @mas.bruh crafts hilariously absurd Indonesia-themed face filters

PHOTO: Instagram screengrab
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Now that Facebook has opened up its Spark AR Studio augmented reality platform as a public beta, anyone can create their own face filters and effects for Instagram Stories. 

While we’ve seen the likes of Singaporean photographer-artist Eugene Soh creating some excellent Instagram AR filters (including one fit for National Day), the ones that I keep veering to out of sheer absurdity are none other than face filters created by the Indonesian graphics artist known as @mas.bruh

Talented in his craft and well-versed in internet-beloved vaporwave aesthetics, the filters by @mas.bruh will by no means beautify you like a TikTok camera effect. Quite the opposite, in fact. The filters sit well within the realm of the bizarre, offbeat, and any other superlatives appropriate to describe effects that put your face inside a 3D toilet bowl. 

Not much else is known about @mas.bruh other than that he’s obviously from Indonesia, judging from his thematic motifs of everyday Indonesian culture. There’s no doubt he loves the quirks of daily life in Indonesia — why else would he craft inane face filters revolving around Indomie packets, Mie Ayam (street-side chicken noodles), Baygon insect repellents, and krupuk (cracker) containers? 

Photo: Instagram screengrabs

Thing is, you don’t have to be Indonesian to appreciate the surreal frivolity of slapping your face in random animated filters. There’s even an effect that inserts your face into the side of a Khong Guan Biscuit Company tin if you want something Singaporean. 

Photo: Instagram screengrab

If you want to get in on the fun, follow @mas.bruh on Instagram to get access to the AR filters. They’re perfect for days when you just feel like a joyful anthropomorphic roll of film. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Instagram

