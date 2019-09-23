Instagram to introduce stricter rules about diet and cosmetic surgery-related posts

PHOTO: Unsplash
AFP

This week the Guardian reported that Facebook will be more strictly enforcing an updated set of Facebook and Instagram community guidelines designed to curb the number of influencer adverts related to diet products and cosmetic surgery.

In response to a ream of criticism inspired by actress and body positivity advocate Jameela Jamil's activism against the diet/detox industry, Facebook will be enforcing "tighter restrictions ... on some posts related to diet products and cosmetic surgery' on Facebook and Instagram.

According to the company, posts concerning either of the mentioned topics will have an age restriction or will be removed completely in order to protect the mental health of young people.

In fact, those publications that promote the use of select weight-loss products or encourage a cosmetic procedure with either a promo code or price will be hidden from users under 18.

Furthermore, content that makes "a 'miraculous' claim about a diet or weight-loss product and was linked to a commercial offer such as a discount code" will simply be removed.

These changes were decided by the company with help from external experts as well as mental health and body acceptance advocates.

Facebook hopes that modifying the platforms like this will make healthier environments for younger people while remaining a place for expression and discussion.

More about
Digital Instagram Facebook Nutrition and diet Plastic surgery / Aesthetic treatment

