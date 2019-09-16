Here's an Instagram-ready $95 face mask to protect you from the haze and the fashion police

Fact: you can’t stop the haze. Fact number two: wearing an N95 mask outside might filter out the bad stuff, but it just ain’t a good look.

In a product announcement email received by AsiaOne today (conveniently sent after a bad haze-filled weekend), a Swedish brand by the name of Airinum promises to let us all beat the haze in style.

Introducing the Urban Air Mask 2.0, a fashionable face mask that comes in a variety of chic looks that lets one look more like a cyberpunk ninja instead of an out-of-place medical practitioner.

PHOTO: Airinum

But let’s get the mechanics of haze-protection right first — face masks made of paper or cloth aren’t effective at all against breathing harmful airborne particles. What folks should be using instead is the N95 respirators, which are disposable masks specifically designed to protect users from sucking in airborne contaminants. Studies have shown that they do provide good protection against the haze.