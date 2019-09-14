Hazy start to the weekend in Singapore after air quality nears unhealthy levels

SINGAPORE - Air quality worsened to nearly unhealthy levels on Friday (Sept 13), marking the start to a weekend that would likely remain hazy, forecasts by the weatherman show.

At 6pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI), a measure of air quality here, was 98 in southern Singapore - just shy of the 101 threshold indicating unhealthy air quality.

As of 7am on Saturday, it improved slightly to 92 in the south. The PSI was 84 in the central region, 86 in the north and east, and 91 in the west.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday evening that it detected hot spots in both Sumatra and Kalimantan in Indonesia. But based on wind direction, it is smoke haze from Sumatra that has been affecting Singapore.

Said the NEA: "Slightly hazy conditions have been persisting in Singapore today as smoke haze from central and southern Sumatra continues to be blown in by the prevailing winds."