Intel to use Tokyo Olympics to show off 3D tracking, other new tech

Tech giant Intel Corp said on Sept 11 it will use the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to show off a portfolio of new technology including artificial intelligence-driven 3D tracking of athletes to augment broadcasts of events during the Games.

The tracking technology will use mobile cameras to capture video of Olympic events that will be used to create visual overlays and analysis, the company announced in Tokyo.

The Olympic showcase comes as the once-dominant chipmaker looks for new opportunities amid a forecast of modest profit growth over the next three years as its market share for personal computer chips shrinks.

"This is a really good opportunity for us to showcase the microprocessor technologies that we have been developing for many years but also a lot of our work in software, in algorithms and broadcast enhancing experience," Rick Echevarria, general manager of Intel's Olympic Program, said at an event attended by members of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.