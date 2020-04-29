Internet goes aww again seeing Singapore Zoo penguins getting leg workouts in obstacle course

The Singapore Zoo’s colony of African penguins have captured the hearts of netizens yet again as they embark on a new adventure right inside their enclosure.

To help the critters develop endurance to explore even more places around the park, zookeepers have transformed their exhibit into an obstacle course of sorts, complete with pits, ramps, and those plastic balls you find at ball pits.

The idea, according to Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) which manages the Singapore Zoo, is to let the penguins exercise different muscles while they nimbly navigate mini chasms and new carved-out routes. Yes, people, it’s leg day for these birds.

It would also be an appropriate reproduction of their natural habitat. African penguins are only found on the south-western coast of Africa, making their homes along coastal areas and offshore islands. According to the South African National Biodiversity Institute, the preferred habitats of these waddlers are sandy areas or steep, rocky sites with sparse vegetation.

The workout should get the aquatic birds ready for their next adventure outdoors, noted WRS, while also injecting something new into their daily routines in the great indoors. It's something that's relatable for the many Singapore residents currently stuck at home till June 1.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

Like the penguins, everyone — unless they’re in essential jobs — has to stay put at home to flatten the curve during the extended circuit breaker. Wildlife parks across the country have been closed since April 7 in line with the country’s enhanced social distancing measures, but WRS staff continue to soldier on sans visitors to maintain the welfare of the 15,000 animals under their care.

But of course, the total lack of visitors would mean that the main stream of revenue has dried up. Supporters of the WRS and its mission in conservation work are welcome to make contributions with micro sponsorships and advanced purchases of admission tickets and memberships.

“Now more than ever before, your support will mean the world to us,” it said.

