Internet shopping woes? Tips on getting the best deals when you shop online this holiday season

What colour do I get, which store do I buy from, and why are there so many different prices for the exact same item? If that sounds like you trying to make what was supposed to be a simple purchase online, then congratulations, you're one of us.

With greater access to more stuff than ever before these days, we instead find ourselves trapped in option paralysis — just your average first world problem, really.

But that's not to say narrowing down your options has to be an arduous process, not when there are several ways to game the online market and snag the best deals possible.

Ready your credit card numbers; here are some tips on how to thrive in the retailpocalypse this holiday season.

Grasp the pattern

PHOTO: Pixabay

Ever noticed how some shopping sites seem to have certain items on discount on fixed days of the week?

While it varies depending on the kind of purchase you're looking to buy — household appliances, groceries, clothes, or even plane tickets (though that ain't relevant right now) — each of these items have a sort of life cycle of their own in which you'd find discounts within fixed periods of time.

These discounts aren't widely advertised ( or even advertised at all) but if you pay close attention to when these discounts are available and remember these periods, you'll find yourself saving a couple of bucks each week, even if it's just on a bag of potato chips.

There's a good time, and there's the best time

As seasons change, so do prices.

The true arrival of Christmas is not signalled by the sound of Mariah Carey's voice blasting through mall speakers, but rather the presence of Christmas sales. With many scrambling to grab last-minute gifts, businesses are inevitably pushing out tons of promotional packages and discounts to get customers' attention (and money).

The same goes for any festive season really — Chinese New Year, 11.11, Black Friday, etc.

In any case, we've already conditioned ourselves to hold off our purchases until these mass discounts come along. As they say, good things come to those who wait.

Competition is advantageous

PHOTO: Pixabay

If there's only one shiny new item for sale, chances are, everyone's attention would be on it. Which is a reason why big-name brands seem to release their latest flagship mobile devices at the same time.

There's no hogging of the spotlight when every business is out to snag a piece of the pie, and you're likely to find yourself scoring a good deal. As competition grows stiffer, prices drop, especially if you're not looking to get the latest hype item.

Prior to these drops (as in, the release of new items), the prices of the previous generations of phones, laptops and consoles fall massively as shops move to make space for incoming stocks of the next big thing.

Certain shops and platforms offer price-matching too, meaning if you're able to find a better deal elsewhere, all you've got to do is show that deal to them and these places would automatically drop their prices to match. Just make your purchase from the site offering the cheapest price — that should be sensible enough.

Take advantage of everything

App-exclusive coupons? Shop-exclusive deals? Cashbacks with different credit cards? Grab 'em all.

If there's something most e-commerce platforms seem to have in common, it's app-exclusive coupons. These platforms encourage customers to spend more with them by rewarding them with discounts, so why not use 'em if you have 'em?

It's good to remember that not all brands have an official store on every platform too. Just like how shopping at a physical store might get you special deals (such as a free phone case or a free pair of earphones) for spending a certain amount, you, too, could grab a discount through their official online stores too.

And the best part of all? These discounts are stackable even during seasonal sales, which means even more bang for the buck.

Ultimately, the choice is yours

Maybe you'd like a pair of new kicks but it's not urgent, so you click on the cheapest option available — nevermind that it'll take at least a month or so to arrive.

Or maybe your oven's busted and you run a home bakery business, so there's no luxury of time and you've got to settle for a local store that can deliver a replacement to you pronto even if it costs double the price you would've paid for one shipped from overseas.

As much as we want to sound like we're on an episode of The Price Is Right, there'll inevitably be other factors that affect your decision: time, customer service, delivery fees, as well refunds and return policies. Depending on your circumstances, it pays to shell out a little more.

The definition of 'best' ultimately depends on your needs, and if you like what you've got, then you've already snagged a great deal.

rainercheung@asiaone.com