iOS 16.1 beta 2 finally nails the battery percentage indicator with one that updates dynamically

Apple has just released iOS 16.1 beta 2 to developers and it shows they have updated the design of its battery percentage indicator once more.

And it seems that they have taken user feedback into account because the icon no longer appears as "full" when the battery is being depleted.

Instead, the battery now changes dynamically based on how much charge is remaining.

As you can see from the image at the top of the page, the percentage indicator reads "33 per cent" and the battery icon also looks one-third full.

Now compare this to the image below from iOS 16 beta 1.

PHOTO: 9to5 Mac

See how the battery icon appears to be full even if the actual battery percentage level is 72 per cent?

iOS 16.1 beta 2 is currently available only to developers. However, Apple is expected to release the public version very soon.

ALSO READ: Apple agrees to add battery percentage indicator to iPhone XR, 11, 12 Mini and 13 Mini

This article was first published in HardwareZone.