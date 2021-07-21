iPad mini 6 could come with A15 chip and Smart Connector

9to5Mac has learnt some exclusive information on Apple's upcoming iPad mini 6.

Sources familiar with the matter claim that the iPad mini 6 will come with A15, the same chip set as the iPhone 13 lineup. A more powerful A15X variant is believed to be in the pipeline for other iPad models.

Apple is expected to replace the Lightning port with USB-C on the iPad mini 6 and equip the tablet with Smart Connector. This means accessories compatible with Smart Connector for the iPad mini 6 could be announced alongside the tablet.

Rumours of a new iPad mini have been circulating since the start of the year. The iPad mini 6 is likely to come with an 8.4-inch display and smaller bezels.

Photos of the dummy unit reveal a "slightly thicker" chassis . Bloomberg recently reported that the iPad mini will have a new design, slimmer bezels and could come with no Touch ID button. This was later confirmed in purported renders of the tablet.