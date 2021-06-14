iPad mini 6 renders reveal slimmer bezels, USB-C and no home button

Purported renders of the upcoming Apple iPad mini 6 suggest a major design revamp.

Based on leaked schematics, CAD files and real hands-on photos of the new iPad mini 6, tipster Jon Prosser and RendersbyIan published renders of the new tablet which show flat sides similar to the design of the 2020 iPad Air.

Bloomberg reported last week that the iPad mini 6 and entry-level iPad would be getting a big design change this year.

The Touch ID button is also absent in the renders, but Prosser claims it has moved to the power button. This allows Apple to reduce the bezels and fit a slightly bigger display on the iPad mini. Other reports indicate that the iPad mini 6 will have a screen size of 8.4-inches.

Prosser added that the speakers are significantly improved with one source describing them as "crazy nice". Another significant change is the switch to USB-C port. Apple is also expected to unveil a new, smaller Apple Pencil which could be designed solely for the iPad mini 6.

PHOTO: Jon Prosser & RendersbyIan.

The iPad mini 6 is believed to be unveiled towards the end of the year with 5G and A14 chipset. Due to the global chip shortage, Apple has warned that there would be supply constraints for the iPad and Mac in the second half of the year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.