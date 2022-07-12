iPadOS 15.5 reportedly caused charging issues on Apple iPad mini 6

The recent iPadOS 15.5 update is reportedly causing some charging issues for the Apple iPad mini 6.

Based on several users' reports on Apple Support Forums, their iPad mini 6 could not charge after updating to iPadOS 15.5.

Some users tried charging with different cables and chargers, but the issue remained. A reboot only solved the problem temporarily.

MacRumours claims to have obtained an internal memo sent by Apple to authorised service providers.

The memo reveals Apple is aware that some users reported charging issues on their iPad mini 6 after updating to iPadOS 15.5. The temporary solution for users is to restart the device.

As the memo specifically states that a hardware replacement of the tablet or the battery will not solve the problem, the charging issues are likely due to a software bug.

The upcoming iPadOS 15.6 may address this problem.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.