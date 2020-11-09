iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini available in Singapore Nov 13; prices start from $1,149

In October, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro certainly impressed in the consumer space, being the company’s first slate of 5G-capable smartphones.

Soon, that 5G iPhone family will expand with the launches of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini.

The apex of Apple’s current slate of 5G-ready smartphones, the iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts a host of features that is sure to make it appeal to power users, content creators, and gamers alike.

For one, it is has the largest display of any iPhone to date, with a screen size of roughly 6.7 inches, with also the highest resolution comprising nearly 3.5 million pixels.

Secondly, it comes with the new A14 Bionic chip that is present in all iPhone 12 models for blazing-fast processing in just about any app.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is equipped a triple-camera system that can rival just about any other flagship in the market today.

The new Ultra Wide camera comes with a 120-degree field of view; the Telephoto camera has a 65mm focal length with an optical zoom of up to 5x; the Wide camera features a sensor-shift OIS – a first for smartphones – for better image stabilisation for both photo and video, as well as a larger sensor and bigger 1.7nm pixels to aid in low-light photography.

And of course, it comes with IP68 water resistance coupled with a Ceramic Shield front cover to ensure it is travel-worthy in most climates.

The iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, is the world’s smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world at present, coming in at just 5.4 inches.

It features all the technology of the iPhone 12 into a crisp, compact package, featuring Super Retina XDR display, a Ceramic Shield front cover, as well as IP68 water resistance.

PHOTO: Apple

It comes with a dual camera system with an expansive Ultra Wide camera and a seven-element lens Wide camera with a f/1.6 aperture – the fastest ever on any iPhone to date, which lets it perform admirably in just about any light setting.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available in Singapore on Nov 13.

The Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants in Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue, and will retail from $1,799.

The mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants in Black, White, Blue, Green and Red, and will retail from $1,149.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.