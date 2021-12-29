An iPhone with no SIM card slot could arrive next year

Following BlogDoiPhone's report on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro having no SIM card slot, MacRumours received an anonymous tip that the transition could happen next year.

According to the tipster, major US telcos are being advised by Apple to start preparing for the launch of eSIM-only iPhones by September 2022. Some US telcos are believed to be working on offering select iPhone 13 models without a SIM card slot in Q2 2022.

If the timeline proves to be true, the iPhone 14 lineup would be the first to come with no physical SIM card slot. Nonetheless, the roll-out could be quite limited as eSIM functionality is not available in all countries.

Source: MacRumours

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.