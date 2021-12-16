The next iPhone SE could entice more than 1 billion Android users to switch

The next iPhone SE could help Apple win over more than a billion Android users.

J.P. Morgan analysts shared that the next iPhone SE has the potential to attract nearly 1.4 billion low-to-mid-end Android phone and about 300 million older iPhone model users.

Tipped as Apple's most affordable 5G iPhone, it enables Apple to target the mid-range smartphone market which is typically dominated by the likes of Samsung, Oppo and Xiaomi. The analysts also said consumer demand for 5G phones is likely to be strong.

Apple's next iPhone SE is rumoured to have a similar design as the current model, but come with 5G connectivity and A15 chipset. It is expected to be unveiled by the end of March 2022.

