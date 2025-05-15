1,000 flats at former Keppel Club golf course to be offered in October BTO exercise

Around 1,000 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats at the former Keppel Club golf course will be launched during the Housing Development Board's (HDB) BTO exercise in October this year, according to National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Lee announced the project in a Facebook post on Thursday (May 15), reiterating the government's goal to launch approximately 19,600 homes across multiple projects this year.

The estate is part of the mature town of Bukit Merah and will feature "around 1,000 units ranging from 2-room Flexi to 4-room flats, as well as public rental flats", he stated.

According to Lee, the 48-ha site is located next to the Berlayer Creek mangrove trail, and residents will be able to enjoy the conveniences of downtown living and panoramic views of the waterfront.

"The estate will be sensitively designed in response to the area’s rich biodiversity. It will come with lush green spaces and stepped building heights of between 19 and 46 storeys," Lee said, adding that the project will also feature green corridor installations that were based on environmental studies and consultations with nature groups.

The BTO project is the first to be launched within the development known as the Greater Southern Waterfront. In 2022, HDB had announced that the area would yield 6,000 HDB flats and 3,000 private homes.

In his post, Lee also highlighted a July 2025 BTO exercise which will offer around 740 units in Toa Payoh Town (West).

The housing project, located near Caldecott MRT station, will feature an eating house, shops and a preschool.

"We are committed to ensuring that public housing remains affordable, inclusive and accessible for Singaporeans by building more homes across the island, including in areas near to the city centre," said Lee.

