Tiong Bahru residents to vote on colour scheme over purple backlash; MP Foo Cexiang urges 'patience'

Following complaints about the exterior of their HDB flats being painted purple, residents of 14 blocks in Tiong Bahru will have the chance to vote on a new colour scheme.

In a Facebook post on May 18, newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) Foo Cexiang said more than 200 residents joined the townhall sessions held at the Block 4B and 10A Residents' Committees Centres on May 16 and 17.

He shared that the original design was inspired by the purple-blossomed bougainvillea that the community had planted years ago.

"Some of you told me that having learnt this, you can better appreciate the design," said Foo, who oversees the Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru division of Tanjong Pagar GRC.

"I want to build on this with all of you - to strengthen our community spirit and togetherness in Boon Tiong. I will start by taking onboard your feedback and very helpful suggestions."

Foo said a poll will be held for all Boon Tiong households to vote for the colour scheme, and notices will be posted in the HDB blocks' lifts to let residents know when voting begins.

"In designing the scheme options, we will incorporate several suggestions which were discussed during the townhalls - including to make refinements to the schemes.

"My team and I will take a bit of time over the next few days to refine the options. I seek your patience and understanding," he posted.

Foo also said that they will do their best to minimise any disamenities during the works.

'Most saturated and awful purple'

Prior to this, the blocks had been painted a neutral, off-white colour.

A few days ago, a sign had been put up at blocks 9A and 9B Boon Tiong Road saying that the flats were about to be painted in "the most saturated and awful purple".

The resident who posted the sign said they had allegedly called the town council and were told that there was no voting process on the decision and it was decided by a third party contractor.

They urged other residents to call Foo or the town council to sound out on the matter.

Some residents have since used markers to write their thoughts on the sign, with one saying they "liked the colour" and in response, another wrote: "Are you colourblind?"

During a weekend visit to Boon Tiong Road, AsiaOne observed that the paintwork for Block 2A had already been completed.

Some portions of blocks including 6B and 8A had also been painted various shades of purple.

Notices regarding the upcoming poll were found pasted in the lift and on notice boards in the void deck.

The gondolas set up for the painting work have been left idle at the base of the blocks for several days.

