Daily roundup: Over 17,900 people caught for use and possession of vapes since January 2024 — and other top stories today

1. Over 17,900 people caught for use and possession of vapes since January 2024

More than 17,900 people were caught for possession and use of e-vaporisers between January 2024 and March 2025, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a joint statement on Friday (May 16)... » READ MORE

2. 'His criticism has no effect on me': Quan Yi Fong responds to Addy Lee's accusations

Local TV host Quan Yi Fong has responded to Addy Lee's recent expose about their fallout years ago, saying his criticism has "no effect" on her... » READ MORE

3. Fluff Stack, popular souffle pancake chain, to close all outlets in Singapore due to 'challenging F&B climate'

After six years of dishing out fluffy, Instagram-worthy pancakes, Fluff Stack is shuttering all their outlets for good... » READ MORE

4. Gillman Barracks restaurant fined $850 for food safety breaches after 40 gastroenteritis cases reported

The Blackbird SG, a live music bar and restaurant in Gillman Barracks, was fined $850 in court on Wednesday (May 14) for lapses in food safety and hygiene regulations, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said... » READ MORE

