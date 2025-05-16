Gillman Barracks restaurant fined $850 for food safety breaches after 40 gastroenteritis cases reported

The Blackbird SG, a live music bar and restaurant in Gillman Barracks, was fined $850 in court on Wednesday (May 14) for lapses in food safety and hygiene regulations, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

This came after 40 cases of gastroenteritis were reported in December 2023 after patrons consumed food prepared by the establishment.

None of them were hospitalised, SFA said.

The Ministry of Health and SFA later conducted a joint investigation at the premises and found multiple food safety breaches, including a dirty chiller, which increases the risk of cross-contamination.

In addition, ready-to-eat sandwiches that were collected as food samples for the investigation failed SFA's food safety tests.

The agency reminded food operators to ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained to ensure proper food hygiene and safety requirements are met.

It added it would not hesitate to take enforcement action against food operators found to violate the Environmental Public Health Act.

First time offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding $2,000, while subsequent offenders will be given an additional fine of up to $100 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices or illegal activities in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and provide feedback via SFA's online feedback form at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback

liv.roberts@asiaone.com